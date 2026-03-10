Charles Eisenstein

Charles Eisenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Daw's avatar
Jack Daw
2h

I watched a couple of minutes of these. It was nostalgic. In a way I miss the good ol days of the plandemic when I sat on hours long NAAS calls and thought Charles knew what the fuck he was talking about.

Then he stuck his hand in the political cookie jar and ultimately endorsed Trump and it became clear he did not.

He is right in a way though. The veil is falling and those of us who are not too brainwashed are seeing our "thought leaders" for the charlatins that they are.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charles Eisenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture