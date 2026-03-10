Hi everyone, here are a couple videos I made in the last week. The first takes its title from a line in a Kurosawa movie, Ran, that has a lot to offer our times. It is the Gods who Weep. It is video #17 of the Sanity Project 2026.

The second is from a live call that I do every couple weeks for the New and Ancient Story Community. That is for people who want to engage more directly with me and each other around the issues I write about. This part is my monologue piecing together traditional, indigenous, and animistic causalities with the immediate crisis and horror of modern warfare. In it I express a deep optimism for the potential of our present moment. Can’t really summarize. Have a look if you have time.

