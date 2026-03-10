A couple videos I made about Iran war and earth shrines
"It is the gods who weep"
Hi everyone, here are a couple videos I made in the last week. The first takes its title from a line in a Kurosawa movie, Ran, that has a lot to offer our times. It is the Gods who Weep. It is video #17 of the Sanity Project 2026.
The second is from a live call that I do every couple weeks for the New and Ancient Story Community. That is for people who want to engage more directly with me and each other around the issues I write about. This part is my monologue piecing together traditional, indigenous, and animistic causalities with the immediate crisis and horror of modern warfare. In it I express a deep optimism for the potential of our present moment. Can’t really summarize. Have a look if you have time.
I watched a couple of minutes of these. It was nostalgic. In a way I miss the good ol days of the plandemic when I sat on hours long NAAS calls and thought Charles knew what the fuck he was talking about.
Then he stuck his hand in the political cookie jar and ultimately endorsed Trump and it became clear he did not.
He is right in a way though. The veil is falling and those of us who are not too brainwashed are seeing our "thought leaders" for the charlatins that they are.