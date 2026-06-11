Hi everyone,

As you may have noticed, it has been a while since I have posted anything. There is a reason for that—I am writing a new book. I’ll tell you more about it in my next post. I do have a few things to share now, however.

First, here is a conversation I had with Iain McGilchrist. He is the author of The Master and His Emissary, and one of the most erudite and intellectually creative people I know. We connected a lot of far-flung dots in this conversation. I think you will enjoy it.

Second, on June 23 I will be part of a program for the Peace Activation Network, entitled “Calling Men to Peace.” There are so many women’s peace initiatives around the world—why not men’s? We, after all, are the ones who do most of the fighting.

Finally, I’ll be hosting two in-person events this summer. A five-day retreat in Maine, The Space Between Stories, and a weekend at the Omega Institute in New York, called Story Medicine.

Charles