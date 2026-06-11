Charles Eisenstein

Charles Eisenstein

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Diana Turner-Forte's avatar
Diana Turner-Forte
Jun 11

YAY for a new book! YAY for your work! Do you have a working book title, like?! The More Beautiful World We Are Dreaming is NOW!

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Jessica Rios's avatar
Jessica Rios
Jun 11

You are goodness in human form. Thank you Charles, for all you choose to be and give.

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