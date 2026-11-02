Charles Eisenstein

Charles Eisenstein

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Satya's avatar
Satya
1dEdited

What you've described is politics. Red team, blue team, all the same and a way to distract and confuse people, make them think that they actually have a say in what happens, which, as you have so elegantly described, seldom, if ever, happens. The Kennedy candidacy, and also Vivek Ramaswamy were both con jobs. I've never felt so betrayed in my life. The worst part was how Kennedy especially touched our hearts, with seemingly authentic talk about peace, invoking the memory of his dad and uncle, people truly to be inspired by. And then we all know what happened next. Yes, Oct. 7 and Kennedy's Zionist declarations, which had already been beginning to surface in the background, ended things for me. Heartbreaking wake up call and I felt that gut wrenching feeling of having let myself be tricked in the worst possible way. And then all campaigns were dropped in an even more sickening joining with Trump. I have watched my friends gleefully supporting MAHA and I shake my head in disbelief. Charles, I see your sincerity and hopefulness, and I also see that you are painfully waking up to what's going on and has always been going on. Unlike me, you remain hopeful. I gave up on this whole process that Oct. 7 day when I clearly saw what was going on and the sham of it all. I watch how people really think their vote matters. I would dearly like to be wrong, but I look around and see no evidence of that. Instead, I see what you talk about. I have no answers other than to live my life with the most integrity I can and using more discernment from now on, painfully learned.

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United Against Oligarchy's avatar
United Against Oligarchy
1dEdited

Charles, you might want to know that you have the feature "automatic moderation" turned on for your posts, which means that substack automatically censors and hides any comment that has in it anything critical of zion*sm or of the ruling class. They send the censored comments to the 'hidden replies' folder at the bottom.

You can turn off the "automatic moderation" feature in the settings, if you wouldn't like to give substack the power to censor comments on your posts

NB. after i wrote this comment here, a different comment of mine (a reply to satya above) was just now cesnored, after it received 16 likes, because it had a critical sentence about zion*sm in it. The comment was sent to the 'hidden reply' folder at the bottom. You can see it there yourself if it merits censorship.

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