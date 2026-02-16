I am putting this up because a few of my subscribers are blind, and others prefer to listen. But I think this particular essay is best read, not listened to. Some of the paragraphs require some moments to digest. I’ve found with audio books, I am forced into the narrator’s pace, not the pace of my own processing. When I read text, sometimes I may pause for seconds or minutes to explore the train of thought it sends me on. This essay is of that kind, so I hope you choose to read it. But here is the audio version just in case:

Also, I have a pretty bad cold.

