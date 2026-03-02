Charles Eisenstein

Charles Eisenstein

Mark Brody
3h

I have come to the conclusion that those who oppose this war are right. However, I think it is more effective to argue FOR something and not just against something. Otherwise one risks being dubbed, as Spiro Agnew did to the protestors of the Vietnam War, "nattering nabobs of negativism". I think we should be clear with the Trump administration that

1) We the people do not accept as truthful his claim that Iran has been bombed because of the threat of nuclear arms development. This is another "weapons of mass destruction argument" that the public can only be expected to consider fraudulent until proven otherwise.

2) We demand an honest explanation of why we have teamed up with Israel to attack Iran.

3) We demand to know why blowing up a school of children was part of the plan, and how it helps achieve America's military goals (good luck with that one).

4) We demand to have a complete and thorough explanation what alternatives have been explored and why they have been rejected. Not just some lame excuses.

5) We demand to know why more humane and peaceful solutions to the legitimate problems this war may illegitimately be attempting to resolve , which we favor, were not pursued further.

6) We are done with the tap-dancing of politicians who never give straight answers, and refuse to support him on this or any other matter unless he gives a complete, credible, and full accounting of why we are attacking Iran, and 1-5 above.

7) This has nothing to do with politics, MAGA, or anti-MAGA, Left or Right. This has to do with human lives, and starting wars. It has to do with being honest with the American people. If not now, when?

Jared
2h

I will not support you in this endeavor. We are not at War and the President is protecting the world. He has stopped many wars other nations were in. You’re hindering the progress but it’s all part. Happy for the Iranian people. Now is the time for FREEDOM for Iran. Appreciate all your work you are doing and I hope your endeavors do not succeed. MAGA and MAHA!

