Hey everyone, I am doing a little bit of political work again, collaborating with some DC fellows who are pushing for a War Powers Resolution to reclaim Congress’s authority and end the Iran War.

You can help. Most Democrats (though sadly not all) will vote for the Resolution, but only a few brave Republicans have indicated the same. However, many Republicans understand that MAHA (the Make America Healthy Again movement) is crucial to their chances. And most in that movement are strongly anti-war. So I wrote the following petition that will be sent to members of Congress in the next two days. (The vote is soon---urgent action is needed.)

I framed it around the basic principle that a nation’s physical health and its moral health are inseparable. If you resonate with that principle, and you want to see this war end, and you want to contribute to a lasting peace movement to end future wars before they begin, then please sign it!

Here is the petition text. It isn’t anything deeply philosophical. Just a simple statement of principle and call to action. It is a little different from normal petition language. Please share the link widely!!! https://healthnotwar.com/

Health Not War!

Support the War Powers Resolution

We, the undersigned, are American citizens who care deeply about the health of our nation:n: both its physical health of its people, and the moral health of its conduct in the world. We understand that these are related. Neither can stand without the other.

Congress is set to vote this week on a War Powers Resolution to reclaim its Constitutional authority over warmaking, a crucial step toward ending the reckless and immoral war against Iran.

We remind members of Congress, and the Trump administration, that our nation has squandered $8 trillion on regime-change wars since 9/11. We remind them that our nation’s infrastructure, its middle class, and its health have all been hollowed out to fund these wars. We remind them that these wars have also hollowed out our moral standing in the world. And we remind them that they have uniformly failed to achieve security at home or freedom abroad.

We remind our representatives in Washington that, though the halls of power may insulate them personally, war will bring economic chaos, higher debt, and deeper poverty to ordinary Americans; that our soldiers will face injury and death; and that countless innocents of Iran and other nations will perish in the brutal hell called war.

Finally, we remind members of Congress that a great nation leads by example, not by force; by conscience, not by coercion. As we wage violence and terror abroad, we ask, “Is this the great nation we want to be?”

Therefore, we ask our leaders and representatives to chart a new course. We call on them to turn America’s attention, money, technology, science, and resources toward rebuilding our nation from the inside out. We call on them to end these “forever wars” and focus instead on building a safe, clean, healthy, and prosperous society.

We call on all members of Congress, especially those who want to Make America Healthy Again, to support the War Powers Resolution. We ask all members to make clear where they stand on this new regime-change war, so that we as voters can choose candidates who represent our priorities of health, prosperity, and peace. And we call on President Trump to abide by the limits to his Constitutional authority.

We know the forces pushing war are powerful—a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the courage and leadership to defy them. May you find that courage and represent the will of We the People to end this war.

Again, here is the link to sign or share this petition:

https://healthnotwar.com/

Thank you for taking action!

