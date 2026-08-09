Hey Everyone,

I’ll be hosting a weekend retreat at the Omega Institute, August 28-30. Story Medicine: Healing the Story of Separation. It will revolve around story, and its relation to civilization and consciousness. How our stories change and how we change with them. It will be an immersion in a way of thinking that draws from a different story than what prevails today. Beliefs are not simply thoughts in the head—those are just the outer layer of a state of being. That’s why it isn’t such an easy thing to change your beliefs and the stories you tell yourself. Change can happen, though, through the power of attention to bring unconsciously operating beliefs into consciousness.

Then from September 10-13 I’ll be at the World Ayahuasca Forum in Spain. It is an interesting format: half indigenous, half non-indigenous. There are powerful currents moving around this event. Although I am not personally much of an ayahuasca drinker, I have tremendous respect for this and all the plant (and other) medicines. In fact, I don’t think human civilization could make it through the present passage without them. They are among the most powerful solvents eroding the Story of Separation.

I hope to see some of you at one of these events.

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