Hi everyone, I’ll be participating in two in-person events this spring. But first, here is a video I just posted about hope.

(1) The Confluence gathering in Bandera, Texas, April 23-26. This event brings together various elements of the dissident community that coalesced during the Covid years. The official description says, “Confluence blends the best elements of a traditional conference, a farmer’s market, a wellness retreat, and a music festival into one immersive, community-centered experience.” I’ll be attending with my family and speaking. I’m usually not sure what my topic will be until I get on stage, especially when world events are proceeding at such a fast pace. But it will probably be something about peace.

(2) We are expanding our annual NAAS community retreat to the general public. The theme this year will be “The Space Between Stories.” Register here. We are holding it in Ferry Beach, Maine, right on the ocean. Family friendly – bring kids.

Here is the description:

This is a special 4-day retreat for a special time. The dissolution of who we thought we were, and what we thought was real, that so many of us have experienced is accelerating on a mass level. People who never before questioned “normal” are in deepening doubt. Each of us, in our own way, are entering a space between stories, where the old story no longer makes sense but the new one has not yet arrived. Or it has arrived, but it is not fully formed, and the old stories still pull on us.



In this retreat, we will embrace the space between stories, the unknowing and the unlearning, and thereby discover the truths that are beyond story. These are essential guides in coming times, when different information ghettos offer completely different stories about what is happening in the world, what is coming, what is real. And, embracing the space between, we clear the air for a new story to emerge, a genuinely new story not a retelling of the old.



The intention for this retreat is that you will leave strengthened in the story and the consciousness that co-resonates with who you want to become, as an agent of love, joy, and healing in the world.



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