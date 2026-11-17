Earlier this year I decided to explore founding an organization. I called it the Tara Project. I shopped the idea around among people with access to relevant networks and funding, but my heart wasn’t in it somehow. A strange reluctance beset me every time I thought about asking for money. I realized that I didn’t want to found or run an organization.

Eventually I realized that another organization is already running something much like the Tara Project. So, I have applied for a position there: intern assistant to the third junior vice-secretary of the probationary earth office of the Galactic Federation. As far as I know, I have not yet met the junior vice-secretary nor anyone else in the office. However, I have gotten to know some of the other interns. At least I think they are interns—they haven’t told me for sure. They’re the ones who encouraged me to apply for the job; or at least I think that’s what they were saying.

I am given to understand that the leadership and staff of the Galactic Federation earth office insist that the office does not actually exist. This is not a canny ploy to deflect unwanted attention; it actually does not exist as an organization. It has no org chart, no physical location, and most importantly, no Zoom meetings. It pays salaries indirectly and haphazardly through other organizations, who themselves are entirely unaware they are funding Galactic Federation operations. The job titles are not known to the people who occupy the positions the titles refer to. In fact, anyone who claims to hold a position in the Galactic Federation office is probably an impostor (although he or she may not realize it). The real office-holders wear disguises that conceal their true identity even from themselves.

A further complication is that no forms or instructions exist for submitting an application, nor (as far as I know) are applicants ever told when their applications have been accepted. They must proceed as if they are already on the team, despite receiving no job description either. The Federation office issues instructions through feeling and synchronicity; employees must be aware of their internal responses to the situations to which they are deployed, and then act accordingly.

Anyway, I suspect that some of my readers, and maybe all of them, are working for the Galactic Federation office already. Therefore I am taking the liberty to share with you the latest version of the Tara Project based on what I wrote up earlier this year. Rather than embody it as an organization, I am putting it out as a set of ideas that may infuse other projects and organizations. Maybe some of you will be assigned to work on it.

OK, that’s all for now. See you at the next company meeting!

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