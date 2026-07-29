Charles Eisenstein

Charles Eisenstein

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Kathleen Shafer's avatar
Kathleen Shafer
Jul 29

"Like raising a child. It seems endless, then all of a sudden its almost over". This one hits deep as we're packing up to send our youngest off to college next week.

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Louis's avatar
Louis
Jul 29

Thank you. I'm heartily supporting you to write the book through the subscription.

Even better than reading short essays.

Thank you

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