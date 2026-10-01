Charles Eisenstein

Charles Eisenstein

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Meryl Ann Butler's avatar
Meryl Ann Butler
4d

Thank you so much, this is deep wisdom that many can’t comprehend.

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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
4d

Mercy is all too rare in this age of vilification and finger pointing. Someone once said, "Let him who is without sin cast the first stone." It seems many sinners cast stones these days, and those in glass houses seem to cast more of them than others. Where has compassion fled? And where has thoughtful understanding? Is it still possible to condemn the act but not the person? Is it still possible to seek understanding before judgment? The judgers seem to have no fear of being judged.

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