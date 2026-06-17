Charles Eisenstein

Charles Eisenstein

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Agatha Brochovitch's avatar
Agatha Brochovitch
2d

Emilio is a sweetheart but he always has clickbait titles, I assume AI generated, as he is very fond of its possibilities. Many of us have expressed repeatedly the desire to change his titles but I guess it does generate views effectively.

Wasn't able to listen yet, but I was waiting for this combination, so glad you accepted the invitation.

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
2d

"Life must be lived forward, but it can only be understood backwards."

As memories of tomorrow fade, to be replaced by memories of today, there is no past or future, there is only ever now...

...And now is forever.

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