This was a really special interview for the Just Tap In podcast. Emilio Ortiz is humble, kind, generous, and clear, which brings out the best in his subjects.

I am uncomfortable with the title he gave to the podcast, “I was shown the future,” with a subtitle “He was BORN with MEMORIES of the future.” That makes it seem like I’m special in a way that I am not. I believe all of us carry a memory of the future, as a sense that a more beautiful world is possible. That is why we sometimes feel a surge of recognition in those special moments of healing or cooperation, forgiveness, intimacy, effortless collaboration, or trust.

This is what it means to be “shown the future.” I’ve never been taken into a UFO or presented visions in the Great Pyramid or anything like that. The future (in fact, many possible futures) show themselves to us repeatedly throughout life.

I do believe there are special people among us who are granted clairvoyant visions, or are shown possible futures by ETs, or other beings. I am not one of those people. That’s good news, because it means the things I said on the interview are accessible to us “normies” without having to take them on someone else’s authority. I prefer listeners to trust their inner authority instead, which means to listen and, if it rings true, to take it in. It is just that simple.

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