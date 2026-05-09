Mindsight and the Polycrisis
Just sharing a short video I made inspired by a presentation I attended on blindfold vision, followed by a comment below.
Reality is escaping its confinement.
I recently read a political article by a radical left writer whom I follow. He said basically that topics like this offer an escape from grim political realities into fantasy and delusion. It is the old “opiate of the masses” position. Ironically though, walling paradigm-breaking topics off from political reality preserves the status quo and locks us in the fruitless struggle of centuries.
The rational materialism that denies the experiences of so many people, including those in non-modernized cultures, underpins the present world order. In a universe in which human beings are the sole source of intelligence, no larger intelligence need be respected. In a universe where the sole causative principle is force, naturally we seek a version of power that requires exerting force over others.
Let us acknowledge and operate from a full picture of what is real, who we are, and what is possible.
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I lived at Stillpoint Zen Community for 11 years in the sangha of zen master Umi.
He shared this same experience you describe, but in a more felt sense, in weekend workshops. We wore specially created ski goggles, blocking out all light, but allowing the eyes to remain open.
During the weekend, the "blind" ones, were watched over silently by "angels", those not wearing goggles. We went for walks, prepared meals, laughed and played games together, all our normal activities. The blindfolded ones could talk, but the "angels" remained silent, only intervening (via clapping) or a gentle touch if someone were about to endanger themselves. During the weekend, Umi read to us from a wonderful book "And There Was Light" by Jacques Lusseyran, who became blind at the age of 7, writing about his experiences of perception.
The weekend was the most profound experience of my life. I felt joy and total wellbeing, a complete absence of worry or fear. It was the same for all of us. I saw light and colors and a whole amazing world of experience opened up to me. I was able to perceive and navigate easily and felt completely safe and content. I realized how much seeing is connected to the mind, and all the unhelpful thoughts it creates. I felt only love.
We all cried when we removed the blindfolds at the end of the weekend, leaving that beautiful world behind - but the memory of the experience still remained
I felt a little sad to read this was being presented as somewhat of a magic show by those you wrote about. It's an experience that I wish everyone could have. It changed me forever. You're absolutely right, there's nothing to prove. It shows that, as you've said, that there is a much larger lens to experience life, no magic tricks necessary.
It's my opinion that the dumbing down of humanity is intentional via toxins, cellphone addiction, manufactured fear/crisis, unhealthy food, etc. etc. - which makes people easier to control. If we were all encouraged to use redirect our energy in this and other positive ways, a whole new experience would begin to unfold. Once seen this cannot be unseen.
Thank you Charles for shining a light in this and so many other beautiful directions.
my uncle was a research chemical engineer. every night he read science fiction for 2 hours before bed. sure, he enjoyed science fiction—but this pursuit also wired his brain for solving problems no one had solved before.
i stay immersed in these fields b/c i enjoy them, but also b/c i need the “language of possibility” for the rest of the problem solving i do.
if we’re not reaching beyond what’s already been done, we’re not gonna make it.