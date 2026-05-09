Just sharing a short video I made inspired by a presentation I attended on blindfold vision, followed by a comment below.

Reality is escaping its confinement.

I recently read a political article by a radical left writer whom I follow. He said basically that topics like this offer an escape from grim political realities into fantasy and delusion. It is the old “opiate of the masses” position. Ironically though, walling paradigm-breaking topics off from political reality preserves the status quo and locks us in the fruitless struggle of centuries.

The rational materialism that denies the experiences of so many people, including those in non-modernized cultures, underpins the present world order. In a universe in which human beings are the sole source of intelligence, no larger intelligence need be respected. In a universe where the sole causative principle is force, naturally we seek a version of power that requires exerting force over others.

Let us acknowledge and operate from a full picture of what is real, who we are, and what is possible.

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