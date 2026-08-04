This is just breathtaking. Someone (Sam Perkin, his name is) put the first three chapters of The More Beautiful World our Hearts Know is Possible to music. It was performed at the Kilkenny Arts Festival in 2025 by a six-piece chamber ensemble, plus a mezzo-soprano and an incredible narrator, Ciarán Hinds. Together they make the words really come alive. I feel humbled by the love and care they put into this performance.

Please listen with a good speaker or headphones, when you have time to really drop in.

Deep gratitude to Sam and the musicians and vocalists. I am so grateful to you for bringing these words to life.

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