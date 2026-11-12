Charles Eisenstein

Charles Eisenstein

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Frontier Academy's avatar
Frontier Academy
4d

"The god is this river or this forest," not the god of it. That distinction is doing more than it first appears, and Ishigaki-san is right to be careful with it.

If the deity is of the river, then the river is a symbol pointing elsewhere, and the sacred is somewhere behind or beyond the material. If the deity is the river, then matter is not a sign of the sacred. It is the sacred, appearing in a particular form. Which changes everything about how you treat a river, a forest, a household object, a package.

What lands hardest is your point about Japan having already lived through the end of growth. That is not a small thing. The country that reached the pinnacle of modernization first is also the first to have watched it stop delivering. And underneath the receding tide, the material imprint of a spirituality that was never fully abandoned. The care, the formality, the attention to detail, the way a package is wrapped.

From my cosmopsychist framework, this is precisely right and it is precisely what the framework predicts. If consciousness is fundamental, then matter is not the opposite of spirit. It is spirit in its densest mode of expression, and the quality of attention with which a culture handles matter is a direct index of its relationship with the sacred. Which is why aesthetics is not decoration. It is the visible trace of an ontology.

And your line about the source code is the one I would carry. The aesthetics of Japan are not a mere decoration on modern efficiency. They are part of the source code that will one day transform modernity. That is not romanticism. It is a claim about where the transformation will come from. Not from a new idea, but from a living practice that never fully forgot.

The escape into a spiritual realm and the transformation of this one. That is the choice, and you named it cleanly.

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greer (tree woman)'s avatar
greer (tree woman)
4d

I would say that one does not need to travel to experience the gift of place — and in fact it is the thing that is so missing — can we find the gift in the place under our feet in our 'own' place, or at least the place where we find ourself? If we can do that, we are in a state of knowing that the sacred lies everywhere and in everything... it always has and always will.

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