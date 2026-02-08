Charles Eisenstein

Charles Eisenstein

User's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
Feb 8

Bravo, Charles! You are inviting us as partners in an investigation. More than an investigation, a journey to a wider reality. More than a journey, a collective co-creation of that wider reality. We're all creating reality whether we know it or not. I feel privileged to be part of a community doing this consciously, with intent, deciding together in what kind of world we wish to live.

Don Salmon's avatar
Don Salmon
Feb 8

As a clinical psychologist (and before that, 20 years as a composer/pianist) interested in these topics for 55 years, first - excellent set of deeply insightful observations.

Regarding whether or not to persist in speaking to skeptics, here's another view.

1. Have a quick "openness check" before engaging with a skeptic who claims, "I'm completely open, just give me evidence."

I sent the following to arch skeptic British psychologist Susan Blackmore, and with the stipulation, knowing she would not trust my memory, "Hypothetically, if the facts were as follows, would you accept this as evidence of psi," she answered affirmatively. Now, if you can find any reason to doubt all the facts, and can provide a reasonable scientific explanation for your doubt, please add it.

In the spring of 1977, several months after I moved into an apartment on 2nd Avenue and 9th street in NY City, I woke up from a dream, KNOWING I had been in my neighbor's apartment in the dream (though I had never been there in waking, and each apartment on the same floor had a completely different layout). I was enough of a skeptic as to spend at least 10 minutes on waking writing as much detail about the apartment as I could. This included:

The full layout, including dining room, bathrooms, study, kitchen, bedrooms, living room, hallway, etc. It also included an unusual location for an unusually painted bookshelf, the number of shelves, the precise shelf and precise location of a specific book (in a bookshelf with over 100 books), and the author and cover design of that particular book.

When I used to tell this story, I would describe it in more detail, and people would respond saying, "Oh, that's just a coincidence." Then I started telling it as I did above and asked a simple question: "Tell me what I saw." So far, in 20 years, nobody has gotten even one detail correct.

Recently, I asked two philosophers - tenured professors in major philosophy departments, one a physicalist, the other a panpsychist. Both simply said there wasn't enough evidence for psi, so they didn't accept any of it. They both also acknowledged, upon my questioning, that they had never looked at the evidence, they just had a feeling it was not possible. This was excellent as my simple question saved me possibly weeks of useless conversation.

2. Recognize that it is the nature of our modern, separative consciousness to have great difficulty accessing psi phenomena. There are very clear, step by step instructions for accessing a state of consciousness to which psi is natural.

About 20 years ago, I had the occasion to briefly communicate with arch debunker Arthur Reber. In the course of him telling me psi was impossible, and thus there was no need to examine evidence (sound familiar?) because it "violated the laws of physics" (15,000 of the 25,000 physicists in the US now believe psi is compatible with the laws of physics; the others mostly haven't given much thought about it, so it's hard to find a physicist who agrees with this) - in the course of our conversation, I noted that learning to turn attention to the Silence underlying all thoughts is the key to psi ability. He responded, "I love the "riot" of my thoughts and don't want to change them at all.

THAT is the underlying key to psi opposition.

So here's the technique, as outlined by Tibetan Buddhist teacher Alan Wallace:

1. Resting the breath in the breath. With complete relaxation, simply allow the attention to rest in the breath, without any manipulation or effort. when you can do this without losing contact with the breath for at least 24 minutes, go on to step 2.

2. Resting the mind in the mind. Similarly to above, simply being with the flow of thoughts effortlessly with no effort to control them. Do this for 24 minutes, on a regular basis, without getting lost in thought, then go on to step 3.

3. Resting awareness in awareness. Simply recognize the open, spacious awareness underlying all experience. No manipulation, no strain to concentrate. Being able to effortless rest this way for several hours, then at the final stage of "Samata" (equanimity), having contact with this ope spacious awareness throughout one's day, and ultimately, through dream and sleep, go on to the final step.

Turn attention around and inquire, silently, without thinking, "What is it that is aware?"

At this stage, psi is not only automatically accessible, but it will be used in conformity with wisdom, love and compassion.

3 replies
