In case you like stories better than essays. I’m not writing a lot of essays because I’m busy with a book. The Ancestors are Watching is a story. Well more of a screenplay. Anyone is free to use it as a script — no permission necessary. Enjoy.
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Thank you for sharing this essay-story-wondermagic. I'm a long-time reader of yours. Met you a lot of years ago when you spoke at the Rubin Museum about Sacred Economics. I'm so grateful for you and all the gifts of wisdom you share with the world!
Yes, story is not a container for ideas. It is a frequency. A coherent story does not argue. It attunes.
The essay is a map. The story is the territory. And the territory is always more alive than the map.
I appreciate this shift, not because I dislike essays, but because the field responds better to story. It reorganizes around a living transmission, not around a set of propositions.