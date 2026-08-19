Charles Eisenstein

Charles Eisenstein

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Isha Emley Strasser's avatar
Isha Emley Strasser
3h

Thank you for sharing this essay-story-wondermagic. I'm a long-time reader of yours. Met you a lot of years ago when you spoke at the Rubin Museum about Sacred Economics. I'm so grateful for you and all the gifts of wisdom you share with the world!

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Vlad Tverdohleb's avatar
Vlad Tverdohleb
3h

Yes, story is not a container for ideas. It is a frequency. A coherent story does not argue. It attunes.

The essay is a map. The story is the territory. And the territory is always more alive than the map.

I appreciate this shift, not because I dislike essays, but because the field responds better to story. It reorganizes around a living transmission, not around a set of propositions.

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