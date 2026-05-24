Preparing for the future? Or, preparing the future
This video starts with a question many people are asking today. How should we prepare for the future given all the political, economic, and ecological breakdown on the near horizon?
We can see a lot through the lens of breakdown, of collapse. However, there is a lot we cannot see through that lens.
Also, we can ask, “Which future are we preparing for?” Is the future already determined? Or is it still in a juxtaposition of radically different possibilities? Could it be that those different possibilities are connected to the choices we are making right now? If so, we can do more than passively await it; we can do more, even, than to prepare for it. We can prepare the future.
That what this video is about, starting with a question.
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Can’t tell u how beautiful ur words made me feel including making me teary 🥲 eyed…as an Original Native person I feel like I’ve been waiting my WHOLE life for this moment. I DID not fit into the old story at all. I led all with an open-heart much to my detriment in the old story and it was truly painful! But knowing we are entering this threshold into this new 5 Dimensional portal feels right and like I’m finally returning home ❤️ …this truly is a time to enter the more beautiful world our hearts have always known is possible and awaiting our arrival to enter into…
Your story truly resonated of the people who shared all even tho to the world they look “poor.” I’ve been extremely broke in this lifetime but have always shared All no matter what…it was in my DNA the Original Instructions to share, care and respect All Living Things! And those all around me…Europeans now calling themselves “Americans” have ridiculed me and truly have treated me so awful thus far especially my adopted parents (adopted me for prestige & cuz of their white savior complex) not to mention ostracized my daughter and I!
However, I’ve finally have come to the understanding their level of unconsciousness and fear which is what rules a majority of them! Not to mention hating themselves so how can they extend any love to anyone else! It’s been a very turbulent and heart wrenching journey (especially a journey of forgiveness) for sure going from the high Andes of so-called Colombia to the so-called U.S. although since time immemorial it’s been Great Turtle Island and Abya Yala to the South!
Thanks for the reminder, Charles! Preparing for something unseen that is more beautiful than we see! Use of the imagination!