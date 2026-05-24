This video starts with a question many people are asking today. How should we prepare for the future given all the political, economic, and ecological breakdown on the near horizon?

We can see a lot through the lens of breakdown, of collapse. However, there is a lot we cannot see through that lens.

Also, we can ask, “Which future are we preparing for?” Is the future already determined? Or is it still in a juxtaposition of radically different possibilities? Could it be that those different possibilities are connected to the choices we are making right now? If so, we can do more than passively await it; we can do more, even, than to prepare for it. We can prepare the future.

That what this video is about, starting with a question.

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