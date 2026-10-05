Hey everyone, if you are in Western North Carolina you might like to come to a small event, an art gallery opening of my friends Teresa and Jay. I’ll speak at 6pm. I’ll paste the flyer below. I probably won’t speak for very long, maybe 15-20 minutes, maybe a bit more, we’ll see. But if you are local please come by. Stella and Cary will be with me too. The event is free, no RSVP required, just show up.
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I'll be there!
Hey dear Charles
What a great important theme you are talking about! I was wondering if you could record it ?
Send you love and a good artistic time there!!
Mareille
PS I still would love to have you in Germany or Wales sometime … whenever you are in Europe please tell🙏