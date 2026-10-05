Hey everyone, if you are in Western North Carolina you might like to come to a small event, an art gallery opening of my friends Teresa and Jay. I’ll speak at 6pm. I’ll paste the flyer below. I probably won’t speak for very long, maybe 15-20 minutes, maybe a bit more, we’ll see. But if you are local please come by. Stella and Cary will be with me too. The event is free, no RSVP required, just show up.