Charles Eisenstein

Charles Eisenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Muskat's avatar
Alan Muskat
Oct 5

I'll be there!

Reply
Share
Mareille's avatar
Mareille
Oct 6

Hey dear Charles

What a great important theme you are talking about! I was wondering if you could record it ?

Send you love and a good artistic time there!!

Mareille

PS I still would love to have you in Germany or Wales sometime … whenever you are in Europe please tell🙏

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charles Eisenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture