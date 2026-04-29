Hi everyone, I’m speaking at an intriguing event, Fivth, in Portugal on May 3, one of this new genre of festival/conference hybrids. I just got back from another one of this kind, Confluence, that was also spectacular. So, if any of you are in Portugal or Europe, consider joining. I’ll be speaking on the 3rd but will stay all three days to drop in with people.

More info and tickets here. You get a 10% discount if you put my name in all caps (CHARLES) in the coupon code box.

My topic is, well, I’m never sure until I step onto the stage. General theme of the event is around science & spirituality, ancient tech and future tech, transformation of civilization, that kind of thing. So I’ll probably hit those themes.

Charles

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