Charles Eisenstein

Charles Eisenstein

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Kyra's avatar
Kyra
2d

This is the best writing I have read of yours, Charles, thank you. I will need to save this for times when I need this kind of coherence, and understanding to maintain my own inner peace.

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Gary Goldberg's avatar
Gary Goldberg
2d

It is time to draw an end to a now deficient egocentric and anthropocentric ‘Age of Ideas’ that led to the Enlightenment and the Galilean/Newtonian ‘Scientific Revolution’. The Enlightenment has now become what David Bohm called the ‘Endarkenment’—the perspectival Mental/Rational structure of consciousness is now wholly ‘deficient’ and frankly dangerous. Time for the emergent, aperspectival ‘Integral’ structure of consciousness to break open and overcome the deficiency of the current collapsing Mental/Rational structure. ( see: ‘The Ever Present Origin’ by Jean Gebser ).

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