Charles Eisenstein

Charles Eisenstein

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Claudia Shkatov's avatar
Claudia Shkatov
1h

I feel their presence and support almost every day, Charles. Have not read you for a long time. But this one reached me deeply. As if my ancestors and you and me were orchestrated into this moment, so that I could feel the accumulated love and connection even more directly than usual. Thank you and blessings to you and your work, Claudia

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Tanya Jarvik's avatar
Tanya Jarvik
2h

Ok, Charles. I see it.

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