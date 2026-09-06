Charles Eisenstein

Charles Eisenstein

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Cherylmarie's avatar
Cherylmarie
Sep 6

I hope you will make this essay part of your book!

Humans need face to face in real time embracing ,community,touching feeling,loving ,crying,laughing ,worshiping nature,the Supreme Divine Creator, together,for Seasons, Family,Loved Ones Ceremonies,traditions ,Cultural Sharing,togetherness nurtures the Spirit of our humanness....We are unique spiritual individuals,not man- made machines...🙌🌈💙🕊️🙌

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Markael Luterra's avatar
Markael Luterra
Sep 6

For me, it comes down to: do we value *products*, or do we value *process*?

If I were the one dying, I would care much less about how perfect the music was and much more that *people are singing to me*.

Perhaps I am unusual in having no innate desire to engage with AI, or at least its "chatbot" iterations. I am happy enough to engage its algorithms to identify the birds that are singing, or the plant that I just photographed. On those rare occasions when there is a correct answer and I just need that answer based on the data at hand, then I am glad to allow it to be useful.

But the reality is that I really don't care what a LLM thinks about my emotional state and the best way to change it, no matter how apparently insightful its response may be. I value instead sharing of hearts, experiences, stories, insights with another human being.

For all of those who are afraid we will go down a road toward AI-everything, I have to ask: how many of us really want to?

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