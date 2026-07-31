Charles Eisenstein

Charles Eisenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vlad Tverdohleb's avatar
Vlad Tverdohleb
Jul 31

This is a beautiful and necessary myth. The World-man is not separate from humanity. He is the collective. The mother is not separate from the earth. She is the body. The courtship is not a story. It is the work.

What lingers with me is the distinction between doing less harm and serving life. Doing less harm is a reduction. It is a subtraction. It is the absence of damage. Serving life is a creation. It is an offering. It is the presence of love.

The gifts to Tara are not donations. They are actions. They are the moments when you choose life over comfort, beauty over convenience, service over consumption. The gifts are not measured by the world. They are measured by her.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Chris Hart's avatar
Chris Hart
Jul 31Edited

I saw some beautiful bouquets of flowers for sale last week, home grown at a lovely walled garden. I thought I would love to gift them to someone. All the people I thought of to gift them to I imagined would already have flowers or nice things in their garden. Then I thought about a building site nearby by where a lot of guys work in a rough damp mouldy portacabin. I thought no one will buy those guys flowers and they wouldn't think to buy them for themselves. So I bought the bouquet and took it to them. They were SOOO grateful. Every time I have been past this week they smile and tell me how much they are still enjoying them and the feel appreciated. So I think remember to give the God-men some beautiful gifts too and open their hearts :-)

Reply
Share
1 reply
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charles Eisenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture