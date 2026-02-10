Hey everyone, things are kinda getting crazy. I ended my last essay with the statement that “reality is breaking” in the context of the Epstein releases. I’m working on an article about that right now. II hope it won’t take as long as the last one. Meanwhile, the Sanity Project 2026 continues. Here are a couple more short videos.

The Myth of the Omni-War

Beyond the war of all against all

And here is the playlist for the Sanity Project 2026, and the Half Moon podcast that I do with Patsy. We are going through the mythology and symbolism of the Eight Immortals. It is uncanny how these ancient stories are so relevant today.

Also I’m going to be in an online summit. I almost never do these things, because I just don’t want to invite people to spend hours on line. But for some reason I just felt a yes to this one. Stillness and Prayer.

