Charles Eisenstein

Roman S Shapoval
3h

To be a patriot means to be of the father - and our forefathers would have not approved of this coward's videogame reality, to put it mildly.

Thank you Charles for being unamerican. What could be more American?

April OKeeffe
3h

25 years ago when i first came to sedona arizona, hopi land, yavapai apache land , this is when the journey began, when i awoke fully. The ancient people, the connected people, and the star people the earth people rock river stone, the creepy crawlers, the winged ones. the four leggeds and the two leggeds.

I know my purpose is to be an empowered woman bringing the balance of the feminine back in order here on earth. Heaven on earth. to bring harmony, equality , and great peace.

This is the work i do. My tribe, Healers, Woman .

My world is wide open and i see with great clarity.

Tonight is a fire circle we will be celebrating Woman. the ancient fire circle, we will gather offering prayers and wisdom gifts for the benefit of Woman everywhere. a safe haven for expression and for healing our hearts.

for inspiration of where we can be of service. For surely the circle brings that to fruition.

We have been ready for a long time. As the Hopi Prophecy rock shows clearly... something is and will go out of existence....

We are the ones we have been waiting for. be a peace maker.

Be a Peace Maker.

