Charles Eisenstein

Charles Eisenstein

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Kymical Fire's avatar
Kymical Fire
4d

Great article! I would like to gesture to this from an anthroposophical angle. Humanity is no longer living in the same structure of consciousness. In earlier times, especially in what Steiner would describe as the lingering aftereffects of Atlantean, atavistic clairvoyance, human beings still stood in a more immediate relation to the etheric and elemental worlds. Magic, in the sense you describe, was more naturally accessible through the earlier ceremonial forms.

The reality that ceremonies do not work as they once did is not due only to cultural loss; I see that as more a symptom than a cause. Steiner might say that this is an evolutionary necessity. Humanity and the earth are moving away from the old magical consciousness precisely so that the I-being, may incarnate more fully. The older powers were more collective, more dreamlike, more bound to blood, tribe, and inherited participation. What is being asked of us now is perhaps more difficult: not to fall back into those earlier forms, but to awaken through effort into a free and conscious spiritual relation to the world.

So I would say that the waning of ceremonial efficacy is not just a sign of disenchantment or a dilution of meaning. It may also be the cost of freedom. The old magic recedes so that a new faculty can be born, one in which spirit is no longer given to us in a natural, atavistic way, but must be consciously and morally attained. In that sense, ceremonies may not be losing their magic so much as humanity is being asked to meet the sacred in a new way...

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Markael Luterra's avatar
Markael Luterra
4d

I'm curious whether the diminishing power of ritual might be part of a larger shift, something that is also encapsulated in Stella's essay that you linked here.

In particular, perhaps we are moving out of an era in which *belief determines reality* and into an era in which our experience is more embodied, more direct.

Modern technology and science is step in the direction of direct engagement. We do not need a collective mythology of radio transmission for cell towers to work, for example. But it is limited by its own mythology of materialism and reductionism.

As you say, Stella's Resonant Attention is not a ritual. It is not based in belief or mythology. It is, instead, based in direct awareness, attunement, attention. And I have a sense that might be the direction we are moving. Not creating new mythologies or reviving old ones, but moving beyond mythology into a deeper understanding of and direct engagement with the matrix of reality.

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