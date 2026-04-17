With Rutendo Ngara and Orland Bishop
I just got back from South Africa. The trip gave me a lot of inspiration and perspective. I’ll be sharing it here in coming weeks. One of the highlights was an event where I was on stage with my friends Rutendo Ngara and Orland Bishop. The theme was the space between stories. Each of us approached it from a different direction. My part starts at about 22:00.
In a certain way of looking at things, one might say that Rutendo was a hard act to follow. However, I love it when the person before me says powerful words, because it opens the field to go even deeper. I believe all of us were in service to something beyond each of us.
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Nice…food for thought and being…getting to the heart and soul of human nature and what it really is
Thank you. ( NAAS) looking forward to the beauty of this conversation Sunday ❤️