I just got back from South Africa. The trip gave me a lot of inspiration and perspective. I’ll be sharing it here in coming weeks. One of the highlights was an event where I was on stage with my friends Rutendo Ngara and Orland Bishop. The theme was the space between stories. Each of us approached it from a different direction. My part starts at about 22:00.

In a certain way of looking at things, one might say that Rutendo was a hard act to follow. However, I love it when the person before me says powerful words, because it opens the field to go even deeper. I believe all of us were in service to something beyond each of us.

Share