Charles Eisenstein

Charles Eisenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susanne Lawson's avatar
Susanne Lawson
6d

Nice…food for thought and being…getting to the heart and soul of human nature and what it really is

Reply
Share
Sarrah Azzawi's avatar
Sarrah Azzawi
6d

Thank you. ( NAAS) looking forward to the beauty of this conversation Sunday ❤️

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charles Eisenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture