Charles Eisenstein

Charles Eisenstein

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Keith Gilmore's avatar
Keith Gilmore
7d

Tremendous news, Charles. I'll be thrilled to read it. The More Beautiful World remains quite impactful to me.

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Vlad Tverdohleb's avatar
Vlad Tverdohleb
7d

This is beautiful. The opening paragraph alone is worth the price of the book. "When you feel something, you will know you are not alone in feeling it. I was feeling it too, or some kindred feeling. I am feeling something, and so are you, and therefore we are together."

That is the whole thing. That is what writing can do when it comes from the body, from the pause, from the intention to feel the reader across time and space. You are not generating words. You are generating connection. The book is not a product. It is a bridge.

And this: "For the speaker, a truth does not become real until someone hears and understands it." That is a profound recognition. It names the listener as a co-creator. The speaker and the listener are equal in the act of bringing truth into manifestation. That is not a passive receiving. That is a generative act. The one who listens in full receptivity is not empty. She is pregnant with what is being spoken.

Thank you for this. For the reminder that writing is not about information. It is about presence. It is about the uncanny moment when the author has written directly to you, and you are not imagining it.

🙏

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