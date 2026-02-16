Charles Eisenstein

Charles Eisenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
Feb 16Edited

If you happened to study pizzagate ten years ago, then none of this is new to you, and at some point people are going to wake up to the fact that all of this is a horrific stage production, with terrible actors, and the citizens are unwitting extras in this loathsome movie with real consequences.

The politicians and bureaucrats are all bought, blackmailed, and bribed and reading literal scripts, and as the show gets deliberately more ludicrous and outrageous (demoralizing mentacide), so does their digital ID, 15 minute CBDC prison get closer to reality. One morning you'll wake up to find they are:

"taking down the scenery, pulling back the curtains, moving the tables and chairs out of the way and showing you the brick wall at the back of the theater.” -Zappa

We have to act to save ourselves, because no one is coming to our rescue. Here is how: We first need to build a platform of local strength, self-reliance, and resiliency. Once done, and we have a solid foundation from which to stand, from there we begin working on taking back the higher levels: county, state, federal.

The following solutions were crowdsouced from various forums across the web. I have distilled them into this:

The solution is to get local, get self-reliant, get the common unity back in community by building webs of resilience with your neighbors, get control of your school boards, mayors and sheriff's office, and town councils (the last places we still hold all of the cards), get a garden in your lawn no matter how small, a single tomato plant is better than nothing, get a well (water is your most important resource hands down), get ready, get moving, get doing, and, if so inclined, get God.

Everyone is looking for a savior instead of looking in the mirror. We are the ones we've been waiting for.

Reply
Share
11 replies
Tam Hunt's avatar
Tam Hunt
Feb 16Edited

I don't disagree with you and obviously I share your fervor for a new story to come out of this travesty of "modern civilization," but it would be helpful to include a summary of what actually is in the Epstein files since the one video you linked it isn't at at clear what it's referring to? Who was torturing babies? How were the videos made? How do they relate to Epstein and his circle(s)? What were Epstein's ties to Mossad and Israel more generally? To the CIA? None of this is at all clear to me at this point and I'm seeing the "Epstein" meme at this point as black hole for almost any idea of wrongdoing to enter and never come out. I haven't yet done any deep dive into the Epstein materials so it would be good to get a handle on what is real and evidence-based.

Reply
Share
51 replies
243 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charles Eisenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture