Health not War
A quick action step to stop the war and build peace
9 hrs ago
Charles Eisenstein
February 2026
The Iran War: Power and Blowback
I just read that sixty girls died in a US or Israeli airstrike on a girls’ elementary school in southern Iran today, not counting those still buried…
Feb 28
Charles Eisenstein
From Depravity to Redemption
Part one of a series
Feb 24
Charles Eisenstein
Missing drawing for Reality is Breaking
Apparently my son’s drawing didn’t come through in the email.
Feb 16
Charles Eisenstein
Audio version of Reality is Breaking
Essays on civilization. myth, politics, ecology
Feb 16
Charles Eisenstein
Reality is Breaking
The Epstein files do not represent a scandal to be managed.
Feb 16
Charles Eisenstein
Letter #17: Coming soon -- Epstein
Dear Subscribers, a quick update.
Feb 16
Charles Eisenstein
Things are getting kinda crazy
Hey everyone, things are kinda getting crazy.
Feb 10
Charles Eisenstein
Ontological Shielding in New-paradigm Research
Research into parapsychology topics like telepathy and ESP is normally designed either to prove that the phenomenon is real, or to understand how it…
Feb 8
Charles Eisenstein
January 2026
Artificial Division -
Video #9 for Sanity Project 2026
Jan 30
Charles Eisenstein
Letter #17: Source Temple
Dear Subscribers,
Jan 28
Charles Eisenstein
Political Bypassing-
Video #8 for Sanity Project 2026
Jan 24
Charles Eisenstein
